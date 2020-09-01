ATLANTA (AP) - James Harden had 41 points and his second straight triple-double to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Rockets needed all of Harden's production to hold off the Hawks' late comeback. Atlanta cut the lead to three in the final period.

Harden made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to clinch the win. Harden had 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Trae Young had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks.

Harden's first triple-double of the season came in Houston's win over Philadelphia on Friday night.

