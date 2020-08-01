HOUSTON — An off-duty Houston police officer shot an armed robbery suspect Wednesday in northeast Harris County, according to sources.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Beltway 8 near Wilson Road.

During the attempt, sources said, the robbery suspect walked up to the customer service desk with a shotgun.

The off-duty officer engaged and shot the robbery suspect, sources said.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the robbery suspect was conscious and alert after the incident.

A tweet by HCSO indicated that the robbery suspect was a man and the off-duty officer who shot him was a woman.

