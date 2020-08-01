HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested a man captured on video shooting a handgun in the air on New Year's Eve.

The sheriff's office obtained video of Juan Pedro Nino, 45, pointing and shooting a handgun outside his apartment in the 8700 block of Park Town Drive just before midnight.

Investigators said they were able to identify Nino based off viewing several videos on a social media account.

Detectives went to Nino's home where they spoke to him about the incident. Nino admitted to shooting the gun in the air on New Year's Eve, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

“Celebratory gunfire is incredibly dangerous, reckless, and as we saw on New Year’s Eve, potentially deadly," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a statement. "We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit to combat this type of criminal behavior."

The sheriff's office said they are committed to taking a proactive leadership role in reducing these types of shootings, and that includes arresting those who do it.

