HOUSTON - The top-seeded Houston Rockets hope to even the series with the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets lost their home-court advantage when they dropped Game 1 on Monday night, 119-106.

Follow along with all of the big updates leading up to and during Game 2 here.

SWEET!!!

MORE: Shop get fans pumped, sugared up with James Harden donuts

Don't want to head to Oakland down 0-2.

HUGE game tonight for the @HoustonRockets ! Must win situation. We do not want to head back to Oakland down 0-2. So here's the question: do you think the #Rockets will bounce back with a big game 2 "W"? #khou11 #RunAsOne — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) May 16, 2018

Lil Tunechi will get things started Wednesday night!

Tonight’s First Shot For Charity will be taken by @LilTunechi! 🏀🎶 pic.twitter.com/VlPMaKo5kg — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 16, 2018

Don't forget to show up early!

GAME 2 IS TONIGHT! WE NEED YOU EARLY, H-TOWN!



Happy Hour at ALL concession stands, 6:00PM to 7:30PM!🎉



🍺 $5 BEERS

🥤 $2 SODAS

🍿 $2 POPCORN

🌭 $2 HOT DOGS



🎟 >> https://t.co/oa7ad2nlOe pic.twitter.com/v6dBG9QqTO — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 16, 2018

A little swag to get Rockets fans in the mindset.

All fans in attendance for Game 2 will receive an HOU #Rockets 2018 Playoff Tee courtesy of @LandrysInc!



🎟 » https://t.co/oa7ad2nlOe pic.twitter.com/xJQhYcpVTn — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 16, 2018

One of the best performances from Monday night.

RELATED HEADLINES

Steph Curry on Rockets' isolation strategy: 'I'm going to make some plays'

Rockets fall to Warriors: Top moments from Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

D'Antoni jokes Harden has to score 55 to beat Warriors in Game 2

Academy donates caps so Houston police can support the Rockets

Rockets fan on a mission to get Red Nation excited with viral video

© 2018 KHOU