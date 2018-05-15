James Harden scored a game-high 41 points for the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The scoring outburst from the MVP front-runner still wasn't enough though, as the Golden State Warriors won 119-106.

To even the series, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni joked that he'll just have to ask Harden for more in Game 2.

"I'm just going to tell him that he needs to get 55 next time," D'Antoni cracked when asked if he was discouraged by the 13-point loss despite his star's stat line.

Harden shot 14-of-24 from the field overall and 5-of-9 from three-point range. Overall, the Rockets shot 35.1% from three-point range.

Coach D’Antoni on if he feels discouraged if the #Rockets lose by 13 even if James Harden scores 41: Nope, he’ll just have to score 55 next time. pic.twitter.com/iPRtAKwqom — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) May 15, 2018

Harden was quick to point out the need for the Rockets to clean things up on the defensive end of the floor. Kevin Durant scored 37 points on 14-of-27 shooting for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson added 28 on 9-of-18 from the floor. Golden State shot 52.5% from the field overall.

"They made some tough shots, which we all know they're gonna do," Harden said. "But you look at that first half. Nick Young hit a couple open 3s. We give up a couple open layups. Those mistakes can't happen."

Houston will look to even the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

