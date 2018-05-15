The Golden State Warriors went to the Toyota Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on Monday night and set the tone for the series, winning 119-106.

Unlike the Boston Celtics' 25-point beatdown of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, this one remained competitive up until the final couple of minutes, when the Warriors pulled away for good.

Kevin Durant and James Harden dueled throughout the night, finishing with 37 and 41 points, respectively, while Klay Thompson added 28.

Five of the game's top moments are below.

1. Oh, what could have been

What's better than hitting a two-time MVP with an ankle-breaking crossover? Hitting a two-time MVP with an ankle-breaking crossover and making the wide-open jumper that follows. This would have been sweet, sweet revenge for Chris Paul, who certainly hasn't forgotten about Stephen Curry's vicious crossover from three years ago.

Chris Paul is going to want this one back pic.twitter.com/JMxF3LmskJ — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 15, 2018

2. Draymond Green shoves Harden

Sixty-three seconds in, Green lost his cool, shoving the Rockets star after he made a layup. Green was issued a technical foul and Harden, who scored Houston's first nine points, knocked down a three-pointer on the next possession.

Draymond wasted no time getting that first tech pic.twitter.com/d4zwh3xZ5d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 15, 2018

3. Scott Foster with the pump fake

Trevor Ariza couldn't help but let out a little chuckle, and we don't blame him.

Referee Scott Foster hits a nasty pump fake pic.twitter.com/nPnsnRVkL1 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 15, 2018

4. Harden takes off

The likely soon-to-be MVP isn't known for his explosiveness, but he showed plenty of hops with this second-quarter slam.

5. Klay's kiss

Thompson, who sank six of his 15 three-point attempts, blew a kiss to the Houston crowd after a big fourth-quarter bucket.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM