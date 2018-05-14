The Houston Rockets are on a mission to take down one of the best teams in NBA history, and the man behind a new viral video is on a mission of his own.

"This is what we've been waiting for man," said Rockets fan Benjamin Onda. "I looked at the Toyota Center the last two series, and I know we can bring it more than that."

The Rockets are just four wins away from a berth in the NBA Finals, and Onda says it's time for the city to show them some serious love.

"The city needs to get up for it," he said.

Onda's the man behind another viral video he put together last October as the Astros made their historic World Series run. It gave everyone all the feels, racking up 13 million views. Now he's hoping his Rockets video can do the same.

I'm hoping this will help Rockets fans get as pumped about this series as I am. We have a chance to do something great. And, Houston needs to get on board the same way they did for the Astros. We need the Toyota Center to be MUCH louder this round. Enjoy. (Edit By: Me) #Rockets pic.twitter.com/1M74r5zZw8 — Bonda (@BenOndaTop) May 10, 2018

It's just been online four four days now, and it's already been seen half a million times.

"Look what we did for the Astros last year, that place was jumping," Onda said. "Toyota Center needs to be the same way tonight."

The Rockets have been the best team in basketball all season.

"They have a real shot to win it all," Onda said.

So if you haven't noticed, Onda says now's the time to pay attention and help carry the team past their toughest opponent yet.

"Turn on the game tonight, that's all I'm going to say, and get ready to get loud," Onda said. "I know we will be ready. I know we will be ready tonight."

