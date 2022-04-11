Live updates: Astros a win away from World Series Championship with Game 6 against Phillies

The Astros lead the series 3-2 after a 3-2 win Thursday night in Philadelphia. The series returns to Minute Maid Park in Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are one win away from winning their first World Series Championship since 2017 as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park Saturday.

The Astros lead the series 3-2 after a 3-2 win Thursday night in Philadelphia which saw pitcher Justin Verlander get his first World Series victory as a starting pitcher.

After a day off, the teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.

The first pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. Central time

Who is pitching for Game 6?

Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) will take the mound for Astros, while Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) gets the start for the Phillies. Valdez led the Astros to a victory in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

Valdez allowed one run, four hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings in Game 2, while Wheeler gave up five runs — four earned — and three walks over five innings, including Alex Bregman’s two-run homer.

World Series headlines

By the numbers

Houston has a 55-26 record at home and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. The Phillies have a 71-33 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

Top performers

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 37 home runs while slugging .613. Jeremy Pena is 15-for-46 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs while hitting .218 for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games

Astros: 8-2, .228 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Injuries

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pre-game updates

MLB announced this morning that the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 Saturday night. MLB makes the decision on whether it remains open or closed during the World Seris.