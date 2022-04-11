x
World Series

Trey Mancini to play 1st base in World Series Game 6 after Yuli Gurriel injury

Gurriel left Game 5 Thursday night with discomfort in his right knee following a collision during a rundown.

HOUSTON — Trey Mancini will take over for first base for the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series after Yuli Gurriel was injured during a rundown in Game 5.

Gurriel left Game 5 Thursday night with discomfort in his right knee following a collision.

In his place on the roster, the team substituted catcher Korey Lee and Christian Vázquez will play designated hitter in Game 6.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel tried everything he could to get back onto the field for Game 6.

"He wasn't crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Baker said. "You could tell how badly he wanted to play."

Late Thursday night, Gurriel tweeted that he expected to be ready to play in Game 6 on Saturday.

“A little pain but the win made my knee feel better fast😃 I will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes 🙏🏽 Let’s GOOOO H-Town #LevelUp #WorldSeries 🔥," the tweet read.

The Astros hold a 3-2 lead against the Phillies in the series and just need one more win to take the World Series title.

Game 6 and Game 7, if necessary, will be played in Houston.

