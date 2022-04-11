Major events in Houston expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend

Houston First, the city’s tourism arm, said numbers through October 22 show hotel occupancy downtown is up nearly 108 percent year-over-year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — As the World Series comes back to Houston for Game 6, there’s another big event just blocks away bringing in tens of thousands of people, and big cash for downtown businesses.

Houston First, the city’s tourism arm, projects each World Series game played in Houston brings in between $12 million to $14 million in direct spending.

Brenda Sonnier was visiting Friday from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“I’ve been following the Astros since the 80s, and we named our son Michael Scott, after the pitcher,” laughed Sonnier.

Just like during the Astros’ 2017 World Series run, Sonnier is seeing both baseball fans and quilting fans make up the fabric of downtown crowds.

“We love the quilt show, we love the Astros,” said Sonnier.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the 2022 International Quilt Festival over four days. It’s typically Houston’s largest festival.

Tourism officials say the two November events are helping the city’s economy level up through direct spending and free publicity.

“With us continuing to see signs that travel is back, and hospitality continues to bounce back as well, this is great for the city,” said Jennie Bui-McCoy, public relations director with Houston First.

Houston First's numbers through October 22 show hotel occupancy downtown is up nearly 108 percent year-over-year.

“Hopefully (visitors are) also exploring our beautiful city, visiting our museums, checking out our various retail centers,” said Bui-McCoy. “All of that, again, drives additional dollars for the city.”

Sonnier said her group’s itinerary goes beyond downtown.

“Her daughter and her granddaughter are at the Galleria right now,” said Sonnier, about another woman in her group. “She’s got like a 12, 13-year-old granddaughter, and she’s never been to the Galleria before. And we like to go to a few special restaurants in Houston and we’re gonna do that, and we’re gonna go to the Container Store. I’ve never been there!”

There’s also a sold-out football game Saturday evening at PNC Stadium between Texas Southern and Jackson State.