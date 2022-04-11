George Strait, Jim Mcingvale to get World Series Game 6 started

Jim McIngvale will throw out the first pitch and George Strait will give the 'Play Ball' call. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammar will sing the national anthem.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back in town for Game 6 of the World Series, as they look to close out the Phillies and claim their second World Series championship. And they’ll have some help to get the party started.

Astros superfan Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Texas country music legend George Strait will give the ‘Play Ball’ call. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammar will sing the national anthem.

Everyone in attendance will get a Rally Towel to cheer the Astron on to victory. Street Fest opens at 4 p.m., and remember -- you have to have a game ticket to get in.

First pitch is 7:03 p.m., with the Astros’ Framber Valdez going against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Houston leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 after holding on in Game 5 for a 3-2 win.

If Houston doesn’t win Saturday, the World Series goes to a deciding Game 7.

World Series traffic and parking

Streets around Minute Maid Park will be closed for the game. Some of them include Crawford, Texas and Congress.

The rideshare drop-off point will be at La Branch and Preston.