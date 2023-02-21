Did you see the photo of Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña's arm?

A photo tweeted by the Astros is generating plenty of buzz on social media.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Houston Astros showed incredible strength last season by winning their second World Series championship, and on Tuesday, there was a little more muscle on the field.

We’re talking about Jeremy Peña and a photo the Astros posted on Twitter of the team’s superstar shortstop, who appeared to have bulked up during the offseason. In the photo, you can see his ripped arms, especially his triceps.

KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol is in West Palm for Spring Training and asked Peña about his offseason training and if he came to camp this year at the same weight as last year.

"I am three times heavier,” Peña said.

Peña credits good genes.

“I just thank my father,” he said. “It’s genetics.”

When it comes to training, you don’t want to get too big and Pena knows he’s a baseball player first and not a power lifter.

Peña quickly became one of the main stars on this team, even before he won the World Series MVP. And after a tremendous rookie season, his goal for this season is just to get better.

And speaking of muscle, there’s plenty of power in the Astros infield, when you look at Bregman, Peña, Altuve and Abreu.