Astros' GM Dana Brown wants Altuve, Bregman to finish careers in Houston

Bregman and Altuve are both now in camp and spoke about Brown's comments.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Houston Astros are in West Palm Beach for Spring Training getting back to work to defend their World Series title.

There are plenty of storylines in with the Astros this year, and one of the biggest is the futures of two of the team's biggest stars – Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.

Both are signed through the 2024 season and Astros general manager Dana Brown wants to make sure they’re in Houston well after that.

“With Bregman and Altuve, I just want to make it clear to them that these guys should retire here,” Brown said last week.

So is an extension in the works?

Altuve, who showed up to camp on Sunday, sounded very open to the idea.

“I liked when he said that,” Altuve said of Brown’s comments. “I have been my whole career here and I hope to retire here. We are on the same page. I’m happy to play with my teammates in Houston and the fans, like, I always say.”

Altuve will turn 33 this season.

As for the 28-year-old Bregman, he arrived in West Palm Beach on Sunday and took the field on Monday. He said he’s open to the idea and that his agent, Scott Boras, and Brown would talk.

“I love Houston,” Bregman said. “I love the people. I don’t have any update on that, but him (Dana Brown) and Scott (Boras) are going to talk and Scott will tell me whenever they do.”

Stay tuned.

Chas McCormick fighting for starting spot

McCormick was great in the postseason and had that big run-saving catch in Game 5 of the World Series, but he didn’t have a great Spring Training in 2022 or 2021. There's also Jake Meyers – another center fielder – in camp to compete for the job.

McCormick knows he’s not just going to get handed the starting job.

“I’ve got to earn my spot," McCormick said. "I haven’t proved myself as a starter yet. He’s going to do what he needs to do and I need to be consistent.”

Who’s on first?

The Astros went out and got a big name to play first base this season when they picked up José Abreu from the White Sox. But also getting reps at first this spring is Astros' fan favorite Michael Brantley.

Brantley spent most of last season on the injured list after season-ending shoulder surgery, but could he also see a lot of time at first base?

Michael Brantley appears to be pleased with his progress from last August's shoulder surgery. KHOU 11 News Posted by Jason Bristol KHOU on Monday, February 20, 2023