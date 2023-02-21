'Easy solution is rest' | Astros slugger Álvarez taking time off due to hand discomfort

The hand injury isn't expected to jeopardize Álvarez's status for Opening Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

The injury is nothing new for the team's slugger after the issue lingered throughout last season. While it's not expected to jeopardize his status for Opening Day, Álvarez wants to be cautious.

"The hand is something that did flare up a little bit in the offseason," Álvarez said through his translator Jenloy Herrera. "We're gonna take a couple of days off here like I did in the offseason to prepare, but it's something that's not going to be an issue during the season."

Álvarez, 25, also said he prefers to miss time now rather than during the season and he expects to start hitting in a few days. Last season, Álvarez managed a batting average of .306 while hitting a career-high 37 home runs. He also had 97 RBI, which led to a third-place finish in the AL MVP voting.

On Monday, several other storylines came out of spring training, including new Astros general manager Dana Brown's desire to have José Altuve and Alex Bregman end their careers in H-Town. Both stars are currently signed through the 2024 season.

Altuve, who will turn 33 this season, sounded open to the idea.

"I liked when he said that," Altuve said in reference to Brown's comments. "I have been my whole career here and I hope to retire here. We are on the same page. I’m happy to play with my teammates in Houston and the fans, like, I always say.”

As for Bregman, the 28-year-old said he was intrigued by free agency, but also added that he loved Houston.

“I love the people," Bregman said. "I don’t have any update on that, but him (Dana Brown) and Scott (Boras) are going to talk and Scott will tell me whenever they do.”