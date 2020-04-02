HOUSTON — (*Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Jan. 29, when Dusty Baker was named the team's newest manager.*)

The Houston Astros have hired James Click as the club's general manager, the team announced late Monday afternoon.

“I am excited to join the Astros family,” Click said. “The Astros are a progressive and innovative organization with a deeply talented group in the front office. I am grateful to Jim Crane and the Astros for giving me this opportunity to help lead this team to more championships.”

Click, 42, served most recently as Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Tampa Bay Ray for the last three seasons. Click joined the Rays organization in 2006 as coordinator of baseball operations.

“James has had an impressive career,” Astros team owner Jim Crane said. “He is a respected leader who has progressed in this game across all aspects of Baseball Operations and he has built great relationships with both front office and clubhouse personnel. I am thrilled to introduce him as our new General Manager – he is a great addition to the Astros.”

On Wednesday, Crane announced Dusty Baker as the club's new manager -- the 19th manager in franchise history.

The hires come on the heels of a tumultuous period in Astros history.

Astros owner Jim Crane said earlier in January that manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow will not return to the team, firing both of them after an MLB investigation confirmed cheating allegations during the 2017 season.

The Houston Astros are also being fined $5 million and will forfeit 1st and 2nd-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Click is a Durham, North Carolina, native and graduated from Yale University with a history degree. He and his wife, Ace, have two sons.

Click, Crane and Astros manager Dusty Baker will address the media on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

