HOUSTON — Welcome home Austin Pruitt.

The Houston Astros traded for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Austin Pruitt.

Houston sent two minor league players to Tampa Bay in exchange for Pruitt, who went to The Woodlands College Park High School.

Pruitt graduated high school in 2008 and finished his collegiate career at the University of Houston. The Rays drafted him in the ninth round of the 2013 draft.

In his career, Pruitt posted a 12-8 record and 4.87 ERA in 67 games, including 10 starts. He's a right-handed pitcher.

The Astros sent the Rays righty Peyton Battenfield and minor league outfielder Cal Stevenson.

Houston designated right-handed pitcher Dean Deetz for assignment in order to make room for Pruitt on the 40-man roster.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Attorney: Toddler’s brain injury is permanent after hit by foul ball at Astros-Cubs game

RELATED: Former Astros reliever Will Harris agrees to three-year deal with Washington Nationals, reports say

RELATED: Astros avoid arbitration with Lance McCullers Jr.