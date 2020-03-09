Brantley homers early, Astros hold on for 2-1 win over Texas

Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early, and the Houston Astros held on for 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

HOUSTON — Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early to back up a strong start from rookie Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros held on for 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Brantley, who had a three-run shot in a loss on Tuesday night, connected off Kolby Allard (0-4) with one out in the first on his homer to the seats in right field to give the Astros an early lead.