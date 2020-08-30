Tucker, Springer lead Astros to 6-3 win over A's to sweep doubleheader

Houston won its fourth in the last five games and cut Oakland’s lead in the AL West to 2 ½ games.

HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-3 Saturday night to sweep a doubleheader.

In the first game, Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2) allowed two runs over six innings, Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Astros beat the Athletics 4-2.

The doubleheader was scheduled after the Athletics and Astros decided not to play Friday night in order to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.