Astros-Athletics game at Minute Maid postponed because of positive COVID-19 case

The positive case was within the Oakland organization.

HOUSTON — Sunday’s Houston Astros game against the Oakland Athletics has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case

According to the Astros, the positive case was in the Oakland organization. Postponing the game is being done out of an abundance of caution and will allow for more testing and contact tracing, Major League Baseball announced.

A makeup day for the game hasn’t been announced. MLB will provide updates as they come in.

Today’s game has been postponed, following a positive test for COVID-19 in the Oakland Athletics’ organization.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/y7alP1YUgC — Houston Astros (@astros) August 30, 2020