Rangers top Astros in extra innings

Texas beat Houston in the first game of the series at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — Elvis Andrus hit a tying solo homer in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers got two runs in the 10th on a balk and two errors to beat the Houston Astros 6-5.

Scott Heineman started the 10th on second base and advanced to third on a groundout by Shin-Soo Choo.

The Rangers took the lead when he scored on a balk by Blake Taylor.

The balk was called when the rookie stepped off the mound as Heineman took off as if he was heading home.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa then reached on an error by shortstop Carlos Correa and scored from first with two outs when Joey Gallo bunted and catcher Martín Maldonado overthrew first base for another error.