Astros

How to watch Astros vs Rays in Game 7 of the ALCS

Astros on the brink of history after forcing Game 7 in the American League Championship Series.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros George Springer is congratulated by Carlos Correa after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

HOUSTON — The Astros are channeling the 2004 Red Sox, hoping to “cowboy up” for a stunning comeback that could send them to the World Series in Arlington, Texas.

The only task left — winning Game 7 of their AL Championship Series against the Rays.

Trailing 3-0 in the series earlier this week, Houston players watched a documentary about Boston’s rally from a similar deficit against the Yankees — the only time in baseball’s 116-year postseason history a club trailed 3-0 and advanced.

Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound for the Astros while former Astro Charlie Morton will start for the Rays.

Opening pitch will be at 7:37 p.m. The game will be televised on TBS and the radio broadcast can be heard on Sports Talk 790.

