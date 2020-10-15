Lowe's solo shot pulls Rays even with Astros 1-1 in Game 5 of ALCS

Houston is looking to avoid elimination for the second straight game against Tampa Bay.

SAN DIEGO — The Astros are looking to stave off elimination for a second straight day in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Rays on Thursday afternoon in San Diego.

Houston pulled out a 4-3 win on Wednesday night to get its first win of the series. Tampa Bay won the first three games.

Luis Garcia started the game for the Astros and John Curtiss got the ball in the first for the Rays.

Game updates, highlights

After a clean first inning of work by Garcia, George Springer led off the home half of the frame with a first-pitch homer to left, giving Houston a 1-0 lead.

It was Springer's 19th career postseason homer, breaking a tie with Jose Altuve for the club record.

Garcia worked around a bases-loaded jam in the second by getting Mike Zunino to fly out to right.

Blake Taylor came on in relief of Garcia to start the third and promptly gave up a solo shot to Brandon Lowe, tying the game 1-1. Taylor was replaced by Enoli Paredes with two outs in the inning. Paredes got Yandy Diaz to groundout to end the frame.