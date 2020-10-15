Greinke gives up 2-run shot to Arozarena in Game 4 of ALCS

The Astros are in a win-or-go-home situation after losing the first three games of the series.

SAN DIEGO — The Houston Astros are looking to stave off elimination in the American League Championship Series in Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Houston lost the first three games of the series:

One of the storylines of the series has been Jose Altuve's fielding errors, which have led to a number of Rays' runs in two of the three losses.

Game updates and highlights:

Zack Greinke started for Houston and sat the Rays down in order in the first, including a pair of strikeouts.

Jose Altuve, who has been hot with his bat and cold with his glove, opened the scoring in the game with a first-inning homer off Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow, giving Houston a 1-0 lead. The homer was Altuve's 18th postseason round-tripper, which is the most in Astros franchise history. It was also his third first-inning homer of the series.

Greinke held the lead by retiring the Rays in order in the top of the second inning. In the third, he induced a double-play after surrendering a leadoff walk in and got a groundout to end the inning.

Altuve was at it again in the bottom of the third inning when he hit a double off the wall that drove in Martin Maldonado, making 2-0.

Greinke picked up his fourth strikeout of the game when the Rays' Manuel Margot went down swinging to start the fourth. The Astros pitcher gave up his first hit of the game to Austin Meadows who singled up the middle.

Randy Arozarena then tied the game up with a 2-run shot to left field.