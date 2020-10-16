x
Astros hope to even up ALCS today against Tampa Bay

After falling into an 0-3 hole in the ALCS against th Rays, Houston has fought back and can even the series at 3-3 with a win.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros Carlos Correa's celebrates after his walk off home run during the ninth inning in Game 5 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in San Diego. The Astros defeated the Rays 4-3 and the Rays lead the series 3-2 games. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — It's another do-or-die game for the Houston Astros, their third straight game facing elimination. If they lose to Tampa Bay today, they're done for the season. If they win, it's on to a deciding Game 7.

Houston took game 5 Thursday when Carlos Correa hit a ninth-inning walk-off home run. It was the perfect ending to a game that started with a home run for the Astros -- a first-pitch long ball off the bat of George Springer to start the scoring for Houston in the first inning. 

Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Astros.  For Tampa Bay, it'll be Blake Snell.

