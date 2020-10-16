Astros hope to even up ALCS today against Tampa Bay

After falling into an 0-3 hole in the ALCS against th Rays, Houston has fought back and can even the series at 3-3 with a win.

SAN DIEGO — It's another do-or-die game for the Houston Astros, their third straight game facing elimination. If they lose to Tampa Bay today, they're done for the season. If they win, it's on to a deciding Game 7.

Houston took game 5 Thursday when Carlos Correa hit a ninth-inning walk-off home run. It was the perfect ending to a game that started with a home run for the Astros -- a first-pitch long ball off the bat of George Springer to start the scoring for Houston in the first inning.