World Series playlist: Walk-up songs for Houston Astros hitters, pitchers

HOUSTON — If you want to know what players on the Houston Astros 2022 World Series roster are really like, you can start with their walk-up songs. From rap to rock and Latin pop to country, the songs are as varied as the players themselves.

Fans who've been to a game at Minute Maid Park this season, may already be familiar with the walkup songs played when each hitter steps up to the plate or a new pitcher takes the mound. Some even sing along and jam to the catchier tunes.

Ballplayers like to switch things up so the walkup songs may vary from game to game, but here's the most recent Astros playlist, according to mlb.com.

2022 Houston Astros walk-up songs

Bryan Abreu: "Chapters" by Brett Young ft. Gavin DeGraw

Yordan Alvarez: "Tiburona" by Elvis Crespo & Limi-T-21

Alex Bregman: "Wanna Be a Baller" by 'Lil Troy

Hunter Brown: "Stranglehold" by Ted Nugent

Aledmys Diaz: "Patria y Vida" by Yotuel, Gente de Zona & Descemer Bueno

Mauricio Dubón: "Efecto" by Bad Bunny

Luis Garcia: "Nadie Es Eterno" by Tito Rojas

Yuli Gurriel: "Envolver Remix" by Anitta y Justin Quiles

David Hensley: "Rambo" by Bryson Tiller

Christian Javier: "El Trote" by Rochy RD

Martín Maldonado: "Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny

Trey Mancini: "Mo Money Mo Problems" by The Notorious B.I.G

Chas McCormick: "Don't Play" by Travis Scott

Lance McCullers Jr.: "Surf Swag" by Lil Wayne

Héctor Neris: "La Muchachita" by Anthony Santo

Jeremy Peña: "Grillz" by Nelly

Ryan Pressly: "God's Gonna Cut You Down" by Johnny Cash

Ryne Stanek: "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre

Kyle Tucker: "GOD DID" by DJ Khalid

José Urquidy: "El Corrido De Mazatlán" by Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga

Christian Vázquez: "The Whistle" by Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet

Justin Verlander: "'Till I Collapse" by Eminem