World Series playlist: Walk-up songs for Houston Astros hitters, pitchers

HOUSTON — If you want to know what players on the Houston Astros 2022 World Series roster are really like, you can start with their walk-up songs. From rap to rock and Latin pop to country, the songs are as varied as the players themselves.
Fans who've been to a game at Minute Maid Park this season, may already be familiar with the walkup songs played when each hitter steps up to the plate or a new pitcher takes the mound. Some even sing along and jam to the catchier tunes.
Ballplayers like to switch things up so the walkup songs may vary from game to game, but here's the most recent Astros playlist, according to mlb.com.
2022 Houston Astros walk-up songs
Bryan Abreu: "Chapters" by Brett Young ft. Gavin DeGraw
Jose Altuve: "Más De La Una" by Piso 21
Yordan Alvarez: "Tiburona" by Elvis Crespo & Limi-T-21
Alex Bregman: "Wanna Be a Baller" by 'Lil Troy
Hunter Brown: "Stranglehold" by Ted Nugent
Aledmys Diaz: "Patria y Vida" by Yotuel, Gente de Zona & Descemer Bueno
Mauricio Dubón: "Efecto" by Bad Bunny
Luis Garcia: "Nadie Es Eterno" by Tito Rojas
Yuli Gurriel: "Envolver Remix" by Anitta y Justin Quiles
David Hensley: "Rambo" by Bryson Tiller
Christian Javier: "El Trote" by Rochy RD
Martín Maldonado: "Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny
Trey Mancini: "Mo Money Mo Problems" by The Notorious B.I.G
Chas McCormick: "Don't Play" by Travis Scott
Lance McCullers Jr.: "Surf Swag" by Lil Wayne
Jake Meyers: "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins
Rafael Montero: "Nuestra Canción" by Elvis Crespo
Héctor Neris: "La Muchachita" by Anthony Santo
Jeremy Peña: "Grillz" by Nelly
Ryan Pressly: "God's Gonna Cut You Down" by Johnny Cash
Ryne Stanek: "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre
Kyle Tucker: "GOD DID" by DJ Khalid
José Urquidy: "El Corrido De Mazatlán" by Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga
Framber Valdez: "Déjate Querer" by Fernando Villalona
Christian Vázquez: "The Whistle" by Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet
Justin Verlander: "'Till I Collapse" by Eminem