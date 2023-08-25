School districts push back football start times due to heat as Friday Night Lights returns

Districts delaying start times include Houston ISD, Conroe ISD and Katy ISD.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — As excitement builds for the return of high school football, school districts in the Houston area are taking steps to keep student-athletes and fans safe from excessive heat.

This week, several districts announced start times for certain games would be pushed to later times due to heat.

The Friday night lights will have to stay on a little longer than usual this week! Due to the extreme heat, we are... Posted by Katy ISD on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Districts delaying start times include Houston ISD, Conroe ISD and Katy ISD.

KHOU spoke with Dr. John Higgins with UT Health about what student-athletes should keep in mind as they practice and play in triple-digit weather. Important advice includes proper hydration before, during and after intense physical activity. That includes hydration breaks every 15 minutes and replenishing with electrolytes.

Health experts also want student-athletes to be aware of signals the heat may be too much.

“A little bit dizzy, lightheaded, or a little bit of chest pain or palpitations, if they’re just not feeling right, that’s probably a sign of some sort of heat illness,” Higgins said.

Proper clothing with sweat-wicking layers allowing for athletes’ bodies to stay cool is also important.

Due to extreme heat, varsity football games at Woodforest Bank and Moorhead Stadiums from August 24 - September 1 will... Posted by Conroe Independent School District on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

It’s not just student-athletes, but fans watching high school games that should be cautious as well. Doctors said steps like finding shaded areas or a personal fan can help. What spectators consume during the game is important to note, too.

“Sugary drinks, fruit juices, as well as, of course, alcohol and beverages that have caffeine or sports drinks, those will kind of dehydrate you,” Higgins said. “So, you want to make sure that you’re hydrated.”