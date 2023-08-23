Cinco Ranch High School adjusts for heat to show off pride at annual fall pep rally

The rally was moved outdoors this year because of the growth in community support and student turnout - but that means accommodating for the heat.

KATY, Texas — Cougar pride was on full display Wednesday night as Cinco Ranch High School held its annual fall pep rally - after making some adjustments because of the extreme heat.

The rally was moved outdoors this year because of the growth in community support and student turnout - but that means accommodating for the heat.

Organizers had to move the event back an hour in hopes to provide a little bit of relief for attendees and participants.

"It's a great feeling to come out here and see all the support that the community has riled up just for a small town team," said Senior Mohamud Hassan, who's on the track and field team.

"Our student-athletes have bared all that heat, they've done a great job so we wanted to make sure that we get all of our community out here and have a good time and stay safe," said Principle Dr. Kaye Williams.

"All of our programs here at Cinco have been working really hard over the summer, so I'm very anxious for the fall semester to get started so we can show our whole community how hard we've been working," said varsity cheer captain Caroline Roup.

Katy ISD has very strict guidelines in its athletics handbook when it comes to students being out in hot and humid conditions. Decisions on how to practice are based off of the heat index and the district requires regular breaks and access to unlimited amounts of water.

