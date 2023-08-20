Heat in Houston breaks 114-year-old record

HOUSTON — A temperature of 108 was hit in Houston on Sunday, making it the hottest Aug. 20 on record.
Aug. 20, 2023, was the 22nd 100-degree day in a row for the city. Along with the high temperatures came a drought -- the city hasn't seen rain in 45 days.
Sunday's temperature, which was recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport, broke the 114-year-old record of 107 and also came within one degree of the all-time highest temperature ever recorded at IAH -- 109.
The record heat came on the same day the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas issued a call for voluntary power conservation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
What is a Red Flag Warning?
Also on Sunday, a Red Flag Warning was issued for the Houston area on Monday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.