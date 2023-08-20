Heat in Houston breaks 114-year-old record

On Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, a temperature of 108 was reached at Bush Airport in Houston, breaking a 114-year-old record.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A temperature of 108 was hit in Houston on Sunday, making it the hottest Aug. 20 on record.

Aug. 20, 2023, was the 22nd 100-degree day in a row for the city. Along with the high temperatures came a drought -- the city hasn't seen rain in 45 days.

Sunday's temperature, which was recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport, broke the 114-year-old record of 107 and also came within one degree of the all-time highest temperature ever recorded at IAH -- 109.

The record heat came on the same day the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas issued a call for voluntary power conservation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

🔥 HOUSTON RECORD HEAT -



108 comes within 1 degree of the all-time highest temperature ever recorded at Bush and breaks the record of 107 going back over 110 years



Heat continues for another week....#weather #Houston #HTX #TXwx #Texas #heat #HeatWave #khou11 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/HGTGvMqgBX — Pat Cavlin (@pcavlin) August 20, 2023

What is a Red Flag Warning?

Also on Sunday, a Red Flag Warning was issued for the Houston area on Monday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.