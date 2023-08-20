Dozens treated for heat-related illnesses during Snoop Dogg concert in The Woodlands

More than 30 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during Snoop Dogg's show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday night.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Nearly three dozen people were treated for heat-related illnesses on Saturday night during Snoop Dogg's show in The Woodlands, health officials said.

Out of the 35 people treated by EMS staff at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, county health officials said 16 of them were adults who were taken to area hospitals for additional treatment.

Here's the full statement from the Montgomery County Hospital District:

"During the concert, 35 patients presented with signs indicative of heat-related illness to both MCHD EMS and medical staff of the Pavilion. Out of these, MCHD EMS transported 16 adults to nearby hospitals in stable condition."