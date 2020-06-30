Sugar Land Skeeters postpone Opening Day until July 10

Owner Kevin Zlotnik says the season opener has been delayed a week out of concern about recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Fans of the Sugar Land Skeeters will have to wait an additional week for the team’s return to the field.

The Skeeters announced Monday that Opening Day for the Constellation Energy League has been delayed until July 10 in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

“Based on advice from our medical advisors, we believe it is prudent to delay the start of the season one week,” Skeeters owner Kevin Zlotnik said in a statement.

“This is not a decision our organization entered into lightly. We have spent weeks meticulously preparing for the schedule we had initially set forth and we look forward to a successful season. But our overriding priority is the safety of our players, fans and staff.”

The Skeeters had plans to open their four-team professional baseball league on July 3 at Constellation Field. The team said a revised schedule for the Constellation Energy League will be made soon.

“We’ve received all the approvals to open this weekend and remain confident in our safety protocols, but saw no downside in delaying one week,” Zlotnik said. “We look forward to seeing everyone on July 10th and in the meantime encourage our friends and fans to follow the safety guidelines set forth by our local officials.”

Constellation Energy League tickets went on sale last week.

