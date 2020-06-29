Astros using University of Houston baseball facilities for workouts this season

Doing staggered workouts at Minute Maid and UH will help the team maintain social distancing and other health measures, GM James Click said.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros General Manager James Click announced Monday the team will use the baseball facilities at the University of Houston as an alternative workout site when players return to the field this week.

Click said using both Minute Maid and UH’s Don Sanders Field at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park for training will make it easier for the team to maintain social distancing practices. The players will have staggered workout times and training will be limited to 30 players.

The players will also be utilizing the school’s new Houston Baseball Development Center from July 2 through July 24. The center has batting cages, pitching mounds and an agility field and weight room.

“We’re fortunate to have the UH campus in such close proximity to Minute Maid Park and to have a facility which will allow us to continue to focus on our top priority – the safety of our players and staff – while also providing our players every advantage as they get ready to compete for a championship in 2020,” Click said.

The Astros will release workout schedules for Minute Maid Park and the University of Houston in the next day or so, according to the release.

Major League Baseball is set to start its 60-game season in late July.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and 20 total games against the five clubs in the corresponding regional division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

This will be MLB's shortest season since 1878, a schedule of such brevity that some fans may question the legitimacy of stats and records.