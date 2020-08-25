Angels-Astros series schedule changed ahead of Hurricane Laura

Wednesday's game against the Angels and Thursday's game

HOUSTON — Major League Baseball announced today that Wednesday's scheduled game between the Astros and Angels at Minute Maid Park has been postponed due to the potential impact that Hurricane Laura may have on the Gulf Coast.

Angels 8/26 game postponed

The postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 5 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The Angels will be the home team for the first game of the doubleheader, and the Astros will be the home team for the second game, which will be the rescheduled game. Both games will be scheduled for 7.0 innings. The Astros are scheduled to visit Anaheim the weekend of Sept. 4-6 for what will now be a four-game series.

Thursday 8/27 Dodgers game moved to Tuesday

Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday was moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Hurricane Laura starting at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.

It's the second doubleheader to be held at Minute Maid Stadium since the venue was built. The first one was in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, when the Astros achieved a twinbill sweep of the Mets on Sept. 2, 2017.

Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Laura is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before hitting the southeast Texas coast.

Major League Baseball anticipates more schedule changes depending on the storm's path.