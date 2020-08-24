Galveston issues voluntary evacuation for residents living in west end of Seawall, low-lying areas

"We urge our residents living in these areas to make preparations to leave."

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in the west end of the Seawall and any low-lying areas ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

At this time, it's still too soon to say where Laura will make landfall, but Galveston residents need to be on high alert and prepared, said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will be holding a press conference regarding Tropical Storm Laura at 3:30 p.m.

"We urge our residents living in these areas to make preparations to leave. Higher than normal tides ahead of the storm may make some roads impassable so it is important to act quickly and carefully. Additionally, if you do not live or work in Galveston, we urge you to return to your home," Brown said.

A mandatory evacuation of the island could be issued as early as tonight or tomorrow morning depending on the developments of the storm.

