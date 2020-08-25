Beaumont-area counties issue mandatory evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tropical Storm Laura is expected to have an impact on the Texas coast. Two counties in the Golden Triangle have already decided to issue mandatory evacuation orders ahead of the storm.
Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced Monday he is calling for a mandatory citywide evacuation beginning at 6 a.m. Mayor Bartie originally announced a voluntary evacuation of Sabine Pass on Saturday.
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said a mandatory evacuation order will be issued for Jefferson County on Tuesday morning.
Orange County and city officials are calling for a mandatory evacuation for the entire county at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Citizens who can't evacuate themselves can find transportation resources at two sites at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Those two sites are Lamar State College-Orange at 410 Front Street and Vidor Elementary at 400 Old Hwy. 90 E in Vidor.
Orange County Judge John Gothia issued a disaster declaration and a voluntary countywide evacuation. He also issued a mandatory evacuation for nursing homes.