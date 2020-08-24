'We're waiting to see how intense it is': Galveston prepares for potential impact of Laura

Voluntary evacuation orders for parts of the island have been issued

GALVESTON, Texas — Yellow flags that flew Monday on Galveston beaches could soon turn red as rough weather may be ahead.

Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said his team has spent the last two days preparing for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Laura, including removing large lifeguard stands.

"We’re actually planning for the worst-case scenario and if, you know, it all becomes a tabletop exercise, it’s a learning opportunity," Davis said. "But at least we’re not putting lives at risk.”

The City of Galveston issued a voluntary evacuation order for folks who live west of the Seawall or in low-lying areas.

And Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, who issued a disaster declaration, said Bolivar Peninsular residents should expect the same on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, about 300 individuals in at least two Galveston senior living facilities are being relocated to San Antonio as a precaution.

"Kind of one of those things," contractor John Grubbs said.

He said his company has gotten a wave of calls from residents needing help battening down their homes.

"Everybody is doing it as fast as they possibly can with the storms coming through, especially Laura,” Grubbs said.

Vacationers said they’re not overly concerned, but the city said anyone who doesn’t live or work on the island should go home.

Resident Stacy Fowler isn't panicked yet.

"We’re waiting to see how intense it is," Fowler said. "If it’s a little (Category) 1, we might try to ride it out. If it gets to be a (Category) 3, (I'm) heading to Houston.”

Emergency officials advised everyone to follow orders so they can better manage things if something beyond a voluntary evacuation is needed.

"We’re hoping that people will heed the warning because the strength and speed of the storm are going to cause some problems with us being able to get out later,” City of Galveston emergency management coordinator Mark Morgan said.