VERIFY: Will you have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to cruise?

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Disney have announced that all of its guests and crew over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated.

HOUSTON — Carnival has docked two of its ships at the Port of Galveston. Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista pull into port the first weekend of May. The ships could start sailing as soon as July. But the CDC says the majority of people on board will need to be fully vaccinated.

Avid cruisers took to social media to express their excitement and ask questions about new safety measures.

Terri wrote the VERIFY team, “When the cruises open in Galveston do you have to show proof of vaccination?”

We have two sources for this: Carnival Cruise Line and the CDC.

The CDC sent a letter to the cruise industry operators saying cruise ships could start sailing in U.S. waters by mid-July. It also outlined the steps cruise companies must follow to set sail.

Carnival President Christine Duffy highlighted one of them during a recent visit to the Port of Galveston.

“The CDC guidance at this time says that 95 percent of all guests must be vaccinated and 98 percent of employees," Duffy said.

Carnival has not announced if it plans to require its passengers to show proof of vaccination.

In a statement to the VERIFY team, Carnival said, “We’re still evaluating the (CDC) letter so this is still being determined.”

So it is not yet clear whether Carnival will require passengers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.