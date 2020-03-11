VERIFY: Harris Co. Clerk Chris Hollins addresses claims about voting at the polls

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins answers questions about the rules voters must follow at the polls on Election Day.

HOUSTON — If you are casting your ballot at the polls in Harris County, there are some things you can and can't take with you. The VERIFY Team spoke to Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins about rules voters must follow on Election Day.

Claim: Children are not allowed at polling places.

False: “We love to see your kids at voting centers. So, you can certainly bring your young children with you to come and cast a ballot and stand next to you and be a part of history," Hollins said.

Claim: I do not have to wear a mask when I go to the polls.

True: “But we highly encourage you to wear a mask. We've been thrilled to see that well over 99% of voters have worn a mass to keep themselves other voters, and our election workers, safe this November," Hollins said.

Claim: I can conceal and carry my gun at a voting location.

False: “No firearms or weapons are allowed in voting centers," Hollins said.

Claim: I can wear a T-shirt that says “VOTE” on it when I go to vote on Election Day.

True: “You can wear a shirt that has a message on it, as long as it doesn't support a particular party or candidate," Hollins said.

Claim: I can bring written notes into the voting booth.

True: “You can bring your sample ballot, any handwritten notes, or any voter guide with you to vote at the polls. You cannot use a cell phone while you're in the voting booth," Hollins said.

Claim: I can take a selfie while I'm inside the voting booth.

False: “We're excited that you're voting. Make sure you wait until you get back outside to take that selfie with your 'I Voted' sticker," Hollins said.

Claim: If my polling place is in a paid parking lot, I do not have to pay to park on Election Day.