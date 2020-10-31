VERIFY: Answering your questions about absentee ballots

We checked with Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to answer some commonly asked questions about voting absentee.

HOUSTON — Elections officials are urging voters who still haven't retuned their absentee ballots to either send them through Fed Ex or drop them off at NRG to make sure they are received on time.

Our VERIFY team got answers to your questions about that process from Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.

Claim: I can drop off my spouse's absentee ballot.

False. Hollins: “You need to drop off your own mail-in ballot, and you need to present photo I.D. in order to drop that off at our NRG Arena headquarters.”

Claim: The United States Postal Service offices are drop-off locations for absentee ballots.

False. Hollins: “If you drop off your mail ballot at the Postal Service, they will, of course, deliver it to us, but it doesn't count as delivered to us until it gets to us physically. So, the only drop-off location is NRG Arena, which is right across the street from where the Texans play.”

Claim: It does not matter how you mark your absentee ballot. You can use a pen, crayon marker, whatever you choose, and it will still be counted.

True. Hollins: “We prefer a blue or black pen, but you can use anything you want to mark that mail ballot.”

Claim: Harris County will notify you if there is an issue with your signature.

True. Hollins: “We will make every effort, including calling you on the phone, to try and address any issues that we have with your state or your mail ballot.”

Claim: I can change my vote once I've mailed in my absentee ballot.

False. Hollins: “Here in Texas, you can vote once and only once, and so once you've cast that ballot, that is your vote for this November election.”

Claim: How about if you want to change your vote? You can just invalidate the original absentee ballot by going to the polls and asking to revote again.