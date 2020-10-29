VERIFY: Answering your questions on drive-thru voting

The VERIFY team looked into whether multiple people in a car can drive-thru vote, if you have to cover up political bumper stickers, and more.

HOUSTON — Drive-thru voting is a new option this election for Harris County voters.

Because of that, there are a lot of questions and misinformation about how that process works. The VERIFY team got the facts from Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.

CLAIM: I will not have to remove or cover up my political bumper stickers on my car if I decide to drive-thru vote.

False. Hollins: “We can't have any messages that support candidates or parties in the voting center, and that includes drive-thru voting centers. But we will help you. We have Post-it notes that will temporarily cover up your bumper. So you can come in and cast your votes safely, conveniently.”

CLAIM: You can have more than one person in the car, and they can vote, too, if you choose to drive-thru vote.

True. Hollins: “Multiple people who are in the same vehicle can vote, but you cannot speak to one another while you are voting, and you have to wait and take turns."

CLAIM: I can vote with an expired driver's license.

It depends. Hollins: “You can vote with an expired driver's license, but it has to be expired within the last four years.”

CLAIM: The poll workers will ask me if I am a Republican or a Democrat when I sign in. And if I don't respond, I will not be allowed to vote.

False. Hollins: “Your vote is your voice, and you're allowed to cast that vote in private regardless of who you're coming to vote for. That will be a private and sacred moment for you. We want to allow you to do that and all of our voting centers."

CLAIM: I can have my cell phone with me in my car when I show up to use drive through voting.