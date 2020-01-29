*EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from 2019 when a viewer asked us to VERIFY if Popeyes installed safety dividers at drive-thru windows for employees' safety*

Last year it was chicken sandwiches, now --- uniforms?

It’s clear Popeyes is all about fresh new ideas these days, and this year it seems the chicken fast food chain wants to break the internet again by selling their own uniforms.

Do the uniforms look familiar to you?

Well, that’s because the maroon and orange uniforms are inspired by Beyonce’s recently sold out Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

Popeyes said they created the fashionable uniforms after tweets pointed out that Beyonce's new gear looked similar to their uniforms.

“Popeyes is offering fans who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical,” said Popeyes’ marketing team.

Twitter users compare Ivy Park x Adidas collection to Popeyes

Half of the items on the website where Popeyes is selling their uniforms are sold out. But you can still get a uniform hooded jacket for $40 and a uniform short sleeve polo for $35.

thatlookfrompopeyes.com

Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas line dropped Jan. 17 and in a matter of hours everything was sold out.

The Ivy Park x Adidas line features fashionable sport leisure wear that are maroon, orange and white colored.

The collection has everything from sports bras, sweatshirts, sweatpants, track jackets, bodysuits, jogger shoes and more.

If you want to get your hands on some Popeyes swag, click here.

For more on Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection, click here.

