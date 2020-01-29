MONT BELVIEU, Texas — DeAndre Arnold – the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he wouldn’t be able to walk at his graduation unless he cuts his hair – will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.

Arnold, 18, made national headlines when he and his family addressed the Barbers Hill ISD school board about his suspension from walking at his high school graduation because of his dreadlocks.

"We're here for Deandre, but it's about more than that," said Sandy Arnold, Deandre's mother. "This is about all the other Deandres that could come through Barbers Hill."

In December, Arnold’s school implemented a new policy for male students on the length of their hair.

“Male students’ hair will not extend, at any time, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes. Male students’ hair must not extend below the top of a t-shirt collar or be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of a t-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes when let down.”

Arnold said the rule is sexist and he refuses to cut his hair because his locks are a representation of his Trinidadian culture.

“Whenever you go through something in life that you feel like you’re being mistreated or anything like that, you have to stand against it,” Arnold said. “You can’t just let people walk all over you like that. You have to be willing to take a stand and that’s what I’m willing to do.”

Arnold even received support from Houston Texans quarterback DeAndre Hopkins.

“Never cut your locks DeAndre Arnold,” the star athlete wrote on his Twitter page.

Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Gregory Poole said the new hair guidelines for the dress code were approved by the school board based on the desires of the community.

“Every school district in the nation has a dress code,” said Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Gregory Poole. “I don’t think you can go to school in your underwear.”

The show will air at 3 p.m. on KHOU 11.

