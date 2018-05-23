Political observers say there were a few surprises and upsets in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

The results, they say, set up interesting – and in some cases – historic showdowns for the general election.

Houston’s 2nd District congressional race was one of the state’s hottest. Retired Navy Seal Dan Crenshaw pulled off a surprising victory over State Representative Kevin Roberts in the Republican runoff.

Crenshaw won by a landslide.

“We’re still letting it all sink in,” he told KHOU 11 News during an interview at his headquarters.

Crenshaw campaigned as a national security expert and someone who could be successful at bi-partisanship.

Roberts campaigned as a seasoned policy-maker, with endorsements from top county officials.

“I personally think due to the fact that Roberts went after Crenshaw and basically accused him of being a Democrat, anti-Trump, critical of Trump in the early primary season, I think that completely backfired,” said KHOU political analyst Bob Stein.

Both men were vying to replace outgoing Congressman Ted Poe. Hurricane Harvey was recovery among the big issues on the campaign trail.

Crenshaw, 34, is new to politics, but says he’s ready to take another fresh face in November – his Democratic challenger, non-profit executive, Todd Litton.

“The message doesn’t change a whole lot. You just got to connect with people. You've got to have a vision, you've got to create a belief that people can be proud of their leaders again,” Crenshaw said.

Litton says gun reform are among his top priorities.

“I don’t think people are looking for bipartisan labels. They’re looking for people who can work with and understand things and try to find a bright future for our kids," Litton said.

As far as the state’s biggest race, Lupe Valdez made history winning a major party nomination for Texas Governor.

“She’s a lesbian. She’s Hispanic. She’s female,” Stein said.

Valdez handily defeated her Democratic runoff opponent Andrew White. She’s seen as progressive. Valdez will now face off with Governor Gregg Abbott in November. Experts say the Republican incumbent has about $40 million more than her in his war chest.

Money, however, might not matter. Texans haven’t elected a Democrat to state-wide office in more than 20 years. Stein says the former Dallas County Sheriff might have a fighting chance, though, if eligible voters turn out at the polls.

“What’s important here whether Lupe Valdez can, how can I say, arouse the sleeping giant, the elephant in the room, a large number of Hispanic younger voters, who tend to vote Democratic and not show up," Stein said.

Gov. Abbott’s Office says Valdez is has not articulated a clear vision for Texas and says she has lacked leadership in Dallas County. In a statement to KHOU 11 News Wednesday, Valdez’s campaign said the governor is too clouded by special interest groups to address the needs of the average Texan.

