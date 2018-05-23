Retired Navy Seal Dan Crenshaw crushes State Rep. Kevin Roberts in District 2 runoff

HOUSTON – In one of the nastiest Texas Primary runoffs, retired Navy Seal Dan Crenshaw crushed State Rep. Kevin Roberts by a 2 to 1 margin in the District 2 runoff.

RELATED: Statewide election results

Roberts conceded less than two hours after polls closed when early results gave Crenshaw 68% of the votes in the battle to replace Rep. Ted Poe, who is retiring.

That was a mild surprise since Roberts topped Crenshaw by about six percentage points during Texas' March 6 primary.

Crenshaw is a graduate of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan.

He will face attorney Todd Litton, who won the five-way Democratic primary in March.

Poe is stepping down after six terms in Congress. His district encompasses many of Houston's suburban Republican strongholds and is expected to stay safely Republican after November's general election.

© Texas Tribune & AP