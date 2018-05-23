LIVE
75
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Summary: 75 degrees
Lupe Valdez wins Democratic runoff in race for Texas governor

Neither Lupe Valdez nor Andrew White enjoy the name recognition Texas Gov. Greg Abbott does, or his more than $40 million campaign war chest.
Author: Texas Tribune & KHOU.com, Associated Press
Published: 7:26 PM CDT May 22, 2018
Updated: 9:48 PM CDT May 22, 2018

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez will run against Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

Lupe Valdez won the Democratic runoff to become the first openly gay and first Latina nominated governor.

While Lupe Valdez's victory Tuesday breaks barriers, the 70-year-old former Dallas County sheriff faces long odds of ousting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this fall.

She defeated Andrew White, the son of a former governor who pitched himself as a moderate Democrat in deep-red Texas.

The runoff generated little enthusiasm among Democrats. Valdez has struggled to raise money and fumbled some questions on policy. Party activists have also attacked her for cooperating with federal immigration agents as sheriff.

