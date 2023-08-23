Houston Federation of Teachers rescinds endorsement for Sen. John Whitmire in mayor's race

The union initially signed off on a joint endorsement for Whitmire with other Houston-area unions, but that was before Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee entered the race.

HOUSTON — The Houston Federation of Teachers is rescinding its endorsement for Sen. John Whitmire in the mayor's race.

This comes after Whitmire posted a picture to his social media Wednesday that read the teacher's union was endorsing him.

"Senator Whitmire has supported teachers and public schools for decades," the social caption read with the endorsement picture. "The privatization of schools and the breaking of teacher unions would undo our communities. Quality education starts with quality teachers."

About two hours after Whitmire's post was made, the Houston Federation of Teachers posted to its social media that Whitmire no longer had the endorsement of the union.

"Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has earned our sole endorsement for her steadfast commitment to our teachers, parents, students and support staff," the union posted to social media. "We are asking the Senator to delete his post and issue an immediate retraction and apology."

Jackie Anderson, with the Houston Federation of Teachers, said the union initially signed off on a joint endorsement for Whitmire with other Houston-area unions before Jackson Lee entered the race, but Wednesday, the board voted to rescind that dual endorsement because it said Jackson Lee is actually standing up for Houston teachers and against the state takeover.

Whitmire's campaign said they're standing behind the social media post on the teachers' union endorsement and claim it was correct when they released it.

“We stand with our post, which was correct when we released it this afternoon at 4 p.m," Whitmire's campaign said in a statement to KHOU 11. "We respect their decision rescinding the dual endorsement tonight. I have always stood with our teachers and students and will continue to do so.”