Houston mayoral candidates take questions at downtown forum

HOUSTON — For the first time since the filing deadline, several of Houston's mayoral candidates shared the stage at a downtown forum on Tuesday.

The top candidates took questions on a range of issues impacting Houstonians, including crime and economic development.

"Young families will not go to the park in the evening," Sen. John Whitmire said about crime in the city. "Admit it's an issue and address it."

"One of the things I want to do with my economic development office is develop clusters of how you draw in different industries," U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said.

A total of 17 candidates are vying to replace Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has reached his term limit. Polling shows the race heading for a likely runoff between Jackson Lee and Whitmire.

