Who's running for Houston mayor?

With Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reaching his term limit, several candidates have announced a bid to take his seat.

HOUSTON — As Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reaches his term limit in 2023, several candidates have tossed their hats in the ring to try and become the city's next top official.

Here's who has announced a bid for Houston mayor.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Jackson Lee is currently serving her 13th term as the representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Her campaign website lists several key accomplishments from her time in the U.S. Congress, including playing a role in the passage of the Affordable Care Act, co-sponsoring voting rights legislation and co-sponsoring immigration reform legislation.

If elected, some of her priorities as mayor would include revamping public infrastructure, lowering crime rates and addressing homelessness in the city, among other things.

Jackson Lee is the Democratic Chief Deputy Whip for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sen. John Whitmire

Whitmire represents the 15th Senatorial District, which covers north Houston. He's served in the state Senate since 1982 and served in the state House of Representatives for a decade before that.

Whitmire said he'll rely on his years of experience in the Texas Legislature to lead the city.

According to his campaign website, Whitmire's priorities as mayor would be fighting crime, stopping corruption and making the city a better place to live.

Whitmire currently serves as the chair of the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee.

Houston City Council Member Robert Gallegos

Houston native Gallegos serves as the District 1 city council member. His district includes downtown, EaDo, Clinton Park, parts of northeast Houston, the greater East End and the Houston Ship Channel.

He was elected to the council in 2013 and has served in the role since.

According to his campaign website, Gallegos has worked to enhance the quality of life in the city by advocating for green spaces, working to reduce animal overpopulation, resolving neighborhood issues and advocating for non-discrimination protections for immigrant communities.

Gilbert Garcia

According to Houston financial advisor Garcia's campaign website, he came to the city in 1990 to help then-Mayor Henry Cisneros build the Cisneros Asset Management Company.

Garcia is no stranger to public service. He served as chairman of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County from 2010 until 2016, his website says.

Some of his top priorities include investing more in community policing, fighting corruption, cleaning up the streets and bolstering the city's economy.

Lee Kaplan

Kaplan, a Houston lawyer, is basing his campaign on "the basics." According to his campaign website, his priorities are on lowering crime rates, addressing traffic and road issues and garbage problems.

Kaplan is a University of Texas Law School graduate and clerked for federal Judge Joe MacDonald Ingraham. Now, he manages his own law firm he formed with two friends.

He said his experience managing the law firm will help him lead the city.

Chanel Mbala

Mbala was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1983 and immigrated to the United States in 2010 as a part of the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, according to his campaign website.

After living in St. Louis, Missouri and New York City, Mbala and his wife made the decision to move to Houston in November 2015. He said he's worked as an IT professional for 15 years and hopes to create a brighter future for the city.

Mbala is running on three major platforms, according to his website: Safer streets, better roads and shelter for all.

Naoufal Houjami

According to his campaign website, Houjami's priorities as mayor would be to address the affordable housing crisis, improve flood resources, improve transparency in local government and lower crime, among other things.

Click here for more information on Houjami's campaign.

Julian Antonio Martinez

Martinez, a Houston businessman, aims to create more transparency, make the city more financially responsible and improve communication from the city as mayor, according to his campaign website.

Other priorities include safety, economic development and addressing affordable housing.

According to Martinez, he and his parents immigrated to New York City in 1965 from the Dominican Republic before he and his wife moved to Houston in 1978. Marinez said he worked his way up at a local BMW dealership before starting his own car dealership and service center.

B. Ivy

We have reached out to Ivy for more information on their campaign.