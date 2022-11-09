County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties

In suburban counties, a Democrat incumbent held on to his seat in a close race and three Republicans won their county judge races by landslides.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections.

Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger.

Fort Bend County results

Fort Bend County Judge KP George was re-elected Tuesday in a tight race with former sheriff Troy Nehls.

The Democratic incumbent had 52% of the vote compared to 48% for Nehls.

George made history when he was elected in 2018 as the first South Asian county judge in Texas.

He issued the following statement on Wednesday.

"I am honored to have been re-elected as the Fort Bend County Judge to keep moving #FortBendForward. It is because of our grassroots volunteers, working people, our campaign team, and the voters of our diverse community – that we can continue to keep Fort Bend County the #1 place in America to raise our families," George said. "I will continue to lead our communities with the values of compassion, common sense, and unity, and we will accomplish even more in the next four years because we will do it together — united and stronger."

Brazoria County results

In Brazoria County, Republican incumbent Matt Sebesta coasted to victory over Democrat Jim Mooney.

Sebesta picked up 63% of the vote with 37% of voters choosing Mooney.

Galveston County results

It was a similar story in Galveston County where GOP incumbent Mark Henry easily won over Democrat William H. III King.

Walker County results

Incumbent Walker County Judge Danny Pierce didn't run for re-election.