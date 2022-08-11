Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs. challenger Alexandra Mealer

Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo is taking on challenger Alexandra Mealer.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The leader of Texas’ most populous county is up for grabs on Election Day as Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo faces Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. The results on Election Day were delayed coming in. Polls were open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.

Mealer was a combat veteran who moved to Houston after serving in the U.S. Army. She is a West Point graduate and received her MBA and JD from Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School