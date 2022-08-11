Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs. challenger Alexandra Mealer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The leader of Texas’ most populous county is up for grabs on Election Day as Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo faces Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. The results on Election Day were delayed coming in. Polls were open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.
Mealer was a combat veteran who moved to Houston after serving in the U.S. Army. She is a West Point graduate and received her MBA and JD from Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School
Hidalgo has held the position since defeating then-incumbent and longtime County Judge Ed Emmett in 2018. That was her first time running for public office. The Columbian immigrant and Stanford graduate was the first Latina county judge.
RELATED: One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo