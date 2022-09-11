Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

Simply put, a recount is when voters’ ballots are counted again following a close election.

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County.

Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?

What is a recount?

Simply put, a recount is when voters’ ballots are counted again following a close election. When a recount happens, it could mean final results are delayed.

Is a recount automatic?

For several states, there are laws on the books for automatic recounts when races are tight. In Texas, an automatic recount happens only if two candidates tie, according to law.

Who asks for a recount?

A recount can be requested by the candidate with the lesser votes within five days of Election Day, or two days after the canvass, whichever is later. There also must be a difference of less than 10% of votes between the candidates. There is no deadline for completion.

Who pays for a recount?

In some areas, the state pays for a recount, but not in Texas. The candidate requesting the recount is responsible for paying for it. The petitioner pays a deposit to compensate recount committee members, the use of tabulating equipment, $15 for each recount supervisor plus $50 that is paid to the recount coordinator for telephones, postage and other office expenses. If the recount results in an outcome change, the deposit is refunded.